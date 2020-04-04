TAFE to lend tractors for free to Tamil Nadu farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to help small and marginal farmers sustain their livelihood during the Tamil Naduperiod, Chennai-based tractor and farm equipment manufacturer, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), has announced a 90-day free tractor rental scheme.

The scheme that starts from April 1 will be available across 30 districts of Tamil Nadu. TAFE would rent 4,400 of its Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 10,500 farm implements to small and marginalised farmers.

The company said the move is an essential support for the farming community during the Rabi season. “The Rabi season is crucial to sustain the livelihoods of farmers. At this crucial juncture, TAFE seeks to do its best to support small and marginal farmers of the state to tide over the crisis caused by Covid-19 by offering free rental services of Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors,” TAFE managing director Mallika Srinivasan said.

TAFE said it is well-equipped to handle all the operational aspects of implementing the scheme. It plans to utilise its existing digital platform JFarm Services on the Uzhavan app, and toll-free helpline number 1800-4200-100, for the same.

To ensure smooth implementation on the ground level, TAFE has alerted field officers and dealer networks working closely with the farming community in the state. It has also requested the administrative support of the agriculture department and district-level officials to ensure that marginalised farmers avail the offer.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamations Group, through its subsidiaries TAFE and Simpsons & Co, has donated Rs 5 crore to TN Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to support the fight against Covid-19.