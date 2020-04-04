Want to withdraw your EPF money during lockdown? Here's how you can do it online

By Online Desk

On Sunday, the labour ministry issued a notice allowing all Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers to withdraw a portion of their retirement savings with immediate effect.

According to the notification, a subscriber can withdraw an amount not exceeding his/her basic income and dearness allowance of three months.

On 24th March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the entire country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, saying "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

Under the new pandemic rules, all the withdrawal requests of the pension funds will be honoured within three days, said the labour ministry. However, you can avail the online withdrawal claim option only if you have linked your Aadhaar to your Universal Account Number (UAN). UAN is essential for you to access your PF records.

Before you sit down to raise an online request, check if you have done the following steps:

Your UAN should be activated

Your Aadhaar card should be linked to the UAN

Your bank account with IFSC should be linked to the UAN

If you have not activated your UAN, here's how to do it:

Open www.epfindia.gov.in website Click on ‘Our Services’ and choose ‘For employees’ from the drop down. Now click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services’. You will now be taken to the UAN Member Portal. Once the page opens, click on ‘Activate your UAN’, which you can find under ‘Important Links’ on the right-hand side. Now, enter the required details and hit 'I agree' option. You will then receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP as received on your registered mobile number. Lastly click on ‘Validate OTP and Activate UAN’. You have now successfully activated your UAN.

Now, you can withdraw your PF amount on your account