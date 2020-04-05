STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steel PSUs contribute over Rs 250 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Published: 05th April 2020 01:51 PM

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steel PSUs have contributed over Rs 250 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per official data, miner NMDC has made the highest contribution among steel PSUs at Rs 155 crore.

MOIL, another mining company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, has donated Rs 48 crore.

Steelmakers Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) have given Rs 30 crore and Rs 6.16 crore respectively to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund.

Pellet maker KIOCL has deposited an amount of Rs 10.10 crore into the fund.

Consultancy firm Mecon has made a contribution of Rs 7.75 crore, while e-commerce firm MSTC and Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL) have given Rs 5.54 crore and Rs 5 crore.

The total contribution of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the steel sector amounts to Rs 267.55 crore.

Further, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus, about 50 percent of the staff of the PSUs have been asked to work from home, and only necessary operations at the units of these companies are on.

Those on duty have been provided with proper safety equipment and the companies are sanitizing their premises on a regular basis.

The companies are also distributing food packets, masks, hand sanitizers and offering other medical assistance to the communities living near their facilities and offices in various states.

