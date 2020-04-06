STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

All life insurance companies to process COVID-19 death claims: Industry body

The clause generally refers to unforeseeable circumstances that may prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.

Published: 06th April 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: All life insurance companies will process claims due to death by COVID-19, an industry body assured on Monday.

The industry's umbrella body Life Insurance Council said the 'force majeure' clause will not apply in case of COVID-19 death claims and both private and state-run players will follow this.

The clause generally refers to unforeseeable circumstances that may prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.

There have been over 100 deaths in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and over 3,000 people have been infected.

"The spiralling global and local impact of COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the fundamental need for life insurance in every household. The industry is taking every measure to ensure that the disruption caused to policyholders, due to the lockdown is minimal," the council's Secretary General S N Bhattacharya said.

Customers had reached out to individual life insurance companies seeking clarity on this clause in their contract, which resulted in the clarification, the council said.

The statement urged customers not to get swayed by any misinformation or misrepresentation, asserting that the life insurance companies will stand by them in the difficult times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
life insurance COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp