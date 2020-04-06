STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mukesh Ambani hails Reliance staff as 'frontline warriors' helping in India's war against COVID-19

'Reliance's telecom arm Jio continues to provide a lifeline to nearly 40 crore people through uninterrupted voice calling and internet services on mobile.'

Published: 06th April 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With thousands of his company employees helping run lifelines in a lockdown country - from phone lines to stores to fuel, billionaire Mukesh Ambani has hailed them as 'frontline warriors' as he reiterated Reliance Industries' role in India's war against COVID-19.

In a maile to over two lakh employees of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, the country's richest person said he was humbled to witness each one of them displaying extraordinary levels of commitment in battling most formidable adversity in modern history.

While the three-week lockdown sent most of the 130 crore Indian indoors, Reliance's telecom arm Jio continues to provide a lifeline to nearly 40 crore people through uninterrupted voice calling and internet services on mobile; Reliance Retail supplies essential food and other items to millions, Reliance Life Sciences is enhancing India's COVID-19 testing capabilities and Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital established a dedicated 100-bed coronavirus treatment facility in Mumbai in just 10 days.

Besides, the company's refineries continue to produce fuel and other petroleum products, and petrochemical plants keep churning out products that include ones used in the packaging of medicines and medical equipment.

In an internal note emailed on April 4, he informed of comprehensive COVID-19 tracking and treatment facility for all RIL staff and their dependents.

And also that Reliance Life Sciences' new COVID-19 testing capabilities would soon be offered to the community.

He also announced the launch of 'MyVoice' platform for staff to express and exchange thoughts.

"Supporting all these efforts are several functions across Reliance, ranging from engineering, construction, corporate services, human resources, finance, commercial and security services to corporate affairs," Ambani wrote.

He said the group employees were playing a part in keeping Reliance productive through these tough conditions.

"I firmly believe that each one of our colleagues across our businesses deserves to be honoured as 'Frontline Warriors'," he said.

"I wholeheartedly appreciate and applaud all of you for your commitment and service to the country and to the company." Ambani said the company has done tremendously well so far but it cannot rest until India has fully conquered the coronavirus calamity.

"The public health crisis is daunting alone, but the economic and humanitarian crisis on our hands must also be addressed. Each one of you in the Reliance family has the power to make India safer, healthier and stronger," he said.

Ambani noted that RIL's collective efforts were appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and said that we should continue to live up to the trust that he has reposed in the Reliance Family.

"We bear a special responsibility because almost all our current businesses and all the current activities of Reliance Foundation are in the nature of 'Essential Services' for India's war against COVID-19," he said.

He said RIL's commitment to India was its motto: #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega, but reiterated his own commitment to RIL staff and their family's welfare.

He advised staff to continue to practise safe social distancing, report daily on the RIL's company-wide online Symptoms Checker to track the health of all staff and their dependents and to use the in-house technology platforms for virtual care.

The Symptom Checker, he said, was an end-to-end COVID-19 platform to manage the healthcare and well-being employees and family members by not only facilitating the daily self-monitoring of symptoms but also triggering emergency medical response for immediate attention, if required.

This solution was available to all Reliance employees and family members and will soon be rolled out to the wider community in Mumbai and India.

Ambani announced that Reliance Life Sciences has developed its own confirmatory tests for COVID-19, which are available to all RIL employees on priority and will soon be rolled out in the community.

"Together, I am confident that we will be able to pull through this difficult time and emerge safely in health and in wellbeing as one big Reliance Family," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani COVID19 Coronavirus Reliance Jio
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp