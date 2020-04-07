STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus lockdown: India Inc revenues likely to fall over 10 per cent, could lead to massive job losses 

A prolonged shutdown and skyrocketing job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken their toll on India’s health, economy and corporate profits.

Published: 07th April 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, unemployment, depression, job loss

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A prolonged shutdown and skyrocketing job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken their toll on India’s health, economy and corporate profits.

According to a snap CEOs survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a majority of the 200 plus executives surveyed expect India Inc’s revenues to fall more than 10 per cent and net profits to decline more than five per cent in the current quarter (April-Jun 2020) as well as the preceding quarter (January-March 2020) leading to massive job losses. 

The manufacturing sector faces a dual challenge. While the nationwide lockdown has allowed manufacturing for essential goods, the absence of raw materials can create end-product shortages. On the demand side, more than 40 per cent of the firms expect their stocks to last beyond a month once the lockdown ends — indicating expectations of a demand slowdown in the post lockdown period, the survey noted.

Most firms (80 per cent) have also claimed that their inventory is lying idle and, depending on how long the virus proliferates, expect the economic impact to become more severe. Industries such as consumer durable goods and automobiles are expected to be severely impacted, with the impact cascading to other intermediate and basic goods segments.

The surveyed chief executives also say that access to manpower and movement of products have emerged as major constraints in essentials trade across the board. This could result in direct layoffs or major salary cuts given that industries like airlines, hotels, malls, restaurants, theatres etc. cannot pay staff when there is zero income.

About 52 per cent of the companies surveyed foresee job losses in their respective sectors, with 47 per cent of these expecting a job cut of less than 15 per cent and 32 per cent expecting to shed 15-30 per cent once the lockdown ends.

Economists have already warned that the revenue losses will mean a sharp decline in GDP. “At a very broad level, a single day of a complete shutdown... involves around Rs 50,000 crore of real GDP. A 10-day shut down, for instance, would be Rs 5 lakh crore or 3.4 per cent of GDP,” explained Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings.

 According to Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General, CII: “The government could announce a fiscal stimulus package for the industry and implement it on fast track mode, given that the sudden imposition of the lockdown has significantly impacted industry operations and the uncertainty of a recovery threatens substantial loss of livelihoods going forward.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus lockdown Shutdown Jobloss
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp