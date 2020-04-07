STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Bank of Baroda to provide support to women SHGs, FPOs

Under the Additional Assurance to SHGs-COVID19 scheme, the bank will provide support to existing SHGs' facilities in the form of cash credit or overdraft or term loans.

Published: 07th April 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State-run Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh to women self-help groups (SHGs) to help meet their funding demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The bank has also announced an emergency credit line for farmers producer organisations (FPO/FPC) to deal with any liquidity mismatches.

Under the Additional Assurance to SHGs-COVID19 scheme, the bank will provide support to existing SHGs' facilities in the form of cash credit or overdraft or term loans.

"The minimum loan amount is Rs 30,000 per SHG and maximum loan amount granted under the scheme is Rs one lakh per member, repayable in 24 months," the bank said in a statement.

The repayment for this scheme would be on a monthly or quarterly basis and the moratorium will be for a period of six months from the date of disbursement.

For FPO/FPC, a limit of 10 per cent of the combined limits will be sanctioned with maximum amount of Rs 5 lakh with the tenor of 36 months.

The moratorium period is for a maximum of six months. For borrowers in dairy and fisheries segment, the lender will provide instant credit to farming community to meet emergent funds requirement for farm maintenance and other farm related activities due to COVID-19.

"The limit stands at 10 per cent of other agriculture sanction limit (i.e. minimum Rs 10,000) and maximum Rs 50,000 for existing regular investment credit agriculture accounts," it said.

The lender will also give an instant credit to crop loan borrowers for requirement in agriculture and related domestic purposes.

The loan limit under the scheme is 10 per cent of KCC sanction limit -- minimum Rs 10,000 and maximum Rs 50,000 -- for existing regular KCC holders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bank of Baroda COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp