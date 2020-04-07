STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India will see 3 per cent dip in GDP growth if lockdown is extended: KPMG

KPMG predicts a \'steep fall in the consumption' of non-essential goods.

Published: 07th April 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Court cross roads in Karimnagar has a deserted look amid 'Janta Curfew'

For representational purpose. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The countrywide lockdown to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic may well see India’s GDP growth slipping below 3 per cent if it continues beyond the 21-day mark, KPMG India said on Monday.

The agency’s report predicts that the trajectory of the Indian economy could see three possible scenarios. One, where the lockdown is lifted as scheduled in India and the globe. Two, where India recovers but there is a recession globally.

And, finally, where the lockdown is extended both in India and the world.  “This would be a double whammy... as it will have to bear the brunt of both domestic and global demand destruction. Prolonged lockdowns would exacerbate economic troubles. India’s growth may fall below 3 per cent under this scenario, “ KPMG said. However, if India recovers earlier than it’s global peers, it’s GDP growth for the year 2020-21 will stand at 4-4.5 per cent, it added. 

But, irrespective of which of these three scenarios is realised, KPMG predicts a “steep fall in the consumption” of non-essential goods. “Weak domestic consumption and consumer sentiment will have firms delay their investment, which will, in turn, put additional pressure on growth,” the authors warned. The agency has also suggested three measures to contain the economic woes. 

“Apart from providing robust safety nets for the vulnerable, a focus on ensuring job continuity and job creation will be imperative,” added KPMG India Chairman and CEO Arun M Kumar, adding that resource mobilisation for this will be a key requirement. On a positive note, KPMG observed that post COVID-19, some economies are expected to adopt a de-risking strategy which could see them shift their manufacturing bases from China creating opportunities for India. 

Fleeting opportunity

The extent to which India may leverage the flight of companies from China will depend largely on how quickly the economy recovers, says KPMG

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KPMG GDP Coronavirus COVID19 Indian economy
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp