STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.71 lakh crore as markets recover

Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank were the biggest contributor in the market rally, rising nearly 12 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, BSE, NSE, Stock market

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investor wealth on Tuesday jumped Rs 7,71,377 crore as markets bounced back after two days of fall, tracking a broad-based rally in global equities.

The Sensex gained 2,476.26 points to close at 30,067.21 after resuming trading on Tuesday.

Following rise in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 7,71,377.02 crore to Rs 1,16,38,099.98 crore.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for 'Mahavir Jayanti'.

"The bears loosened their grip on the Indian markets on Tuesday as the indices clocked their biggest single-day gain in over a decade.

Tracking the buoyant global cues as there are signs of COVID-19 plateauing in certain parts of the globe, the Nifty ended higher by 8.8 per cent at 8,792 points," Ajit Mishra, vice-president (research), Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank were the biggest contributor in the market rally, rising nearly 12 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

All Sensex components ended on a positive note where IndusInd Bank was the top gainer surging nearly 23 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE barometer had plummeted 674.36 points or 2.39 per cent to close at 27,590.95 on Friday.

Markets rose on Tuesday, largely tracking recovery in global equities.

"Indian equities are significantly up today (on Tuesday), following positive cues from global markets, consecutive days of decline in intensity of COVID-19 cases and reports from the banking sector on healthy growth in advances as well as comfortable deposit position.

"However, this big up move is on a smaller base vis-à-vis where markets were around three months back," said Amar Ambani, senior president and head of research, YES Securities.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose by 5.40 per cent and 4.13 per cent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices on the BSE also closed with gains led by bank, energy, telecom and healthcare indices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Investor wealth Stock market India stock India investor wealth
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp