STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex zooms 2,476 points to reclaim 30,000 level; Banking and pharma stocks glitter

After soaring 2,567 points during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer ended 2,476.26 points or 8.97 per cent higher at 30,067.21.

Published: 07th April 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, BSE, NSE, Stock market

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The BSE gauge Sensex on Tuesday went past the key 30,000-level by surging over 2,476 points, the biggest single-day gains in absolute terms, amid a broad-based rally in global equities.

After soaring 2,567 points during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer ended 2,476.26 points or 8.97 per cent higher at 30,067.21.

In percentage terms, the Sensex rise was the biggest since May 2009. Similarly, the NSE Nifty soared 708.40 points, or 8.76 per cent, to 8,792.20 -- the best session of all time for the index in absolute terms and the best since May 2009 in percentage terms.

All Sensex components ended on a positive note with IndusInd Bank was the top gainer surging over 22 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HUL, Maruti, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rallied up to 5.40 per cent.

"Indian markets opened on a positive note following upbeat global cues in Asian markets as there was some decline witnessed in new COVID-19 cases globally and hopes of the pandemic peaking out gathered pace," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

During the afternoon session, market further gained traction amid reports that the Finance Ministry is working on a second relief package for the Indian economy to mitigate negative impact due to COVID-19, he added.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 2 per cent and benchmark exchanges in Europe were trading up to 4 per cent higher.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.48 per cent to USD 33.87 per barrel on fresh hopes an OPEC-led meeting this week will reach an agreement to reduce oversupply and shore up the market.

Meanwhile, the rupee surged 49 paise to provisionally close at 75.64 against the US dollar. The death toll due to novel coronavirus in India rose to 114 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,421. Global tally of the infections has crossed 13 lakh, with over 74,000 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSE NSE SENSEX Nifty COVID19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp