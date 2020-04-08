STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel may see 13 per cent annual growth in consolidated revenue by fiscal year 2022: CLSA

Bharti Airtel's mobile traffic has surged for its 283 million subscribers, even though with the majority of 4G subscribers on plans offering 1-3 GB data daily, there will be limited upside.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel office building

Bharti Airtel office building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is expected to witness a 13 per cent annual growth in consolidated revenue, and 26 per cent growth in EBITDA by financial year 2022, mainly driven by tariff hikes, according to CLSA.

Bharti Airtel's mobile traffic has surged for its 283 million subscribers, even though with the majority of 4G subscribers on plans offering 1-3 GB data daily and unlimited calling, there will be limited upside, a CLSA note said.

"However, we still forecast a 13/26 per cent revenue/EBITDA (Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amotisation) CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for Bharti Airtel by FY22 led by tariff hikes and 4G upgrades," it said.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Bharti AXA General Insurance for health insurance plans

CLSA said its talks with industry players had revealed data traffic has surged 20-25 per cent amid COVID-19 lockdowns across India and work from home. That said, the home broadband accounts for mere 3 per cent of India's broadband subscribers and at 19 million, has grown by about 2 million in four years.

"Bharti Airtel with 2.4 million wired broadband subscribers is the largest private player but this accounts for mere 2-3 per cent of consolidated revenues and EBITDA. Also Bharti Airtel's Rs 799 plan offers 150 GB data monthly hence limited plan upgrades are underway," the report said.

Mobile data traffic has surged as well, and consequently video streaming services - like ZEE5, Netflix, and Hotstar - have suspended high-definition (HD) and ultra-HD streaming on mobile networks. "Data subscribers are about 50 per cent of Bharti Airtel's 283 million total mobile subscribers and already data usage had surged 2.6X to 13.9GB/subscriber/month over the past two years and the current surge will take it higher," it said.

CLSA added that with most of 4G subscribers on 28/56/84-day plans which offer 1-3GB data daily and unlimited calling, there will be limited upside from subs plan upgrades.

Emkay Global, in a report, said the flow-through of tariff hikes (effective in December 2019) will be reflected in Q4 revenues, though it would also depend on the recharge cycle which varies between operators. "However, we believe that Bharti will record the highest ARPU increase in Q4 compared with Vodafone Idea and Jio. The steep tariff hikes (15-50 per cent) should also lead to SIM consolidation, resulting in subscriber losses of 1 million and 8 million for Bharti and VIL (Vodafone Idea), respectively," it said.

Besides this, gross subscriber additions should see some impact of 10 days of lockdown in March. It added that data subscriber addition is expected to remain decent, which should also support ARPU partially.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel profit Airtel 2022 growth EBITDA CLSA
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp