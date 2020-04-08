STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Income Tax department to immediately issue pending refunds up to Rs 5 lakh

The government will also issue pending GST and customs refunds of Rs 18,000 crore to provide relief to business entities.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

income tax, income tax department

For representational purposes (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it will immediately issue pending refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, benefitting around 14 lakh taxpayers. The government will also issue pending GST and customs refunds of Rs 18,000 crore to provide relief to business entities.

"In the context of the COVID-19 situation and with a view to provide immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, it has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately. This would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers," an official statement said.

It has been decided to issue all pending GST and Custom refunds which would provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities, including MSME. It added that the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore.

There have been about 150 deaths in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and over 5,000 positive cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax Department Coronavirus COVID 19 IT Returns GST refunds Custom refunds
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp