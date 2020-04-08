STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

In case a person is quarantined, the plan offers 50 per cent of the sum-insured during that period.

Published: 08th April 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus.

In case a person is quarantined, the plan offers 50 per cent of the sum-insured during that period.

The plan has a policy period of one year and the waiting period is for 15 days before one can claim against the policy, according to a statement by the company.

"We have designed this product to reduce the financial implications this pandemic can bring to an individual, by offering them a lump sum policy, irrespective of the treatment cost," the company's Executive Director and CEO Rakesh Jain said.

The plan will cover anyone aged between 3 months and 60 years, for a sum-insured option from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

It will also give cover for any loss of pay or job under separate add-ons in addition to the base policy.

The plan has an add-on option, 'Travel Exclusion Removal', which offers waiver to the 45-day travel exclusion policy and enables the insured to claim 100 per cent of the sum-insured if they test positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavius Reliance General Insurance
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp