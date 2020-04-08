STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.85 against US dollar in early trade

According to Reliance Securities rising brent prices and firm US Dollar Index could limit gains for the rupee.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell 21 paise to 75.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise.

Forex traders said rising brent prices and firm US dollar index weighed on the local unit. The rupee opened weak at 75.83 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.85, down 21 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 75.64 against the US dollar on Tuesday. According to Reliance Securities rising brent prices and firm US Dollar Index could limit gains for the rupee.

"Risk appetite could remain weak as US equity markets gave up gains, while Asian equities have started marginally lower this Wednesday morning," it noted.

There are more than 14.30 lakh declared cases of coronavirus worldwide. In India, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 5000-mark.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.51 per cent to USD 32.67 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they sold bought shares worth Rs 741.77 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a bullish note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1000.14 points up at 31,067.35 and Nifty up 144.75 points at 8,936.95.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.27 per cent to 100.16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp