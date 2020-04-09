STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank of Baroda rolls out mobile ATM in Mumbai

The mobile ATM will move around various residential colonies of the city.

Published: 09th April 2020 01:39 PM

Bank of Baroda

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has rolled out a mobile ATM which will move in various parts of Mumbai to help customers withdraw money in their localities.

The mobile ATM will move around various residential colonies of the city. "Mobile ATM is yet another way of making the bank easily accessible to customers in conducting basic banking transactions," its Executive Director Murali Ramaswami said in a release.

The lender is also planing to take the ATM to the business correspondent touchpoints or branches in view of the withdrawal of Rs 500 by women beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana accounts.

