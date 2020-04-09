STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fourth quarter revenue to be 'severely' impacted by Coronavirus: Titan

The company further said it is working out its strategy to manage this crisis with particular focus on ensuring adequate liquidity is available till normalcy returns.

Published: 09th April 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company on Thursday said its January-March quarter revenue growth has been "impacted severely" following disruptions on account of Covid-19.

The company said its revenue from its jewellery division declined by 5 per cent due to "lost sales" in March.

It had a revenue growth of 16.5 per cent in January and February. "Consequent to the serious disruptions in operations in March, revenue growth for the quarter and consequently for the year has been impacted severely," Titan said in its quarterly update.

The company further said it is working out its strategy to manage this crisis with particular focus on ensuring adequate liquidity is available till normalcy returns.

"Cost will be another major focus area for the company in these trying times," Titan said. The company said sales of jewels division was picking up till the disruption on account of Covid-19.

The company had closed all stores from March 22, following a nation-wide lockdown announced by the government.

The company further said the wedding jewellery sales were good till Covid-19 disruption. Its 'Watches & Wearables' division reported a growth of one per cent, despite the significant loss of sales in the month of March.

"E-commerce was the fastest growing channel for both Q4 and full year. Retail sales in Large Format Stores or LFS (Shop-in-shops) also grew well aided by valentine activation sales and new product introductions," it said.

While, its eye wear division reported a decline of 20 per cent in revenue in the January-March quarter.

However, its other businesses segment, which is relatively small, witnessed a strong growth of 42 per cent during the quarter over the same period last year.

"In fragrances, Fastrack perfumes continue to increase its distribution reach and is now available across over 1,800 outlets and e-commerce channels.

"Taneira" opened two stores during the quarter, one each in Mumbai and Bangalore, taking the total store count for the business to twelve covering five cities," it said.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Titan Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp