Government to release income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh immediately

The Finance Ministry, in a notification dated April 8, announced that pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, and all pending GST and customs refunds will be released immediately.

Published: 09th April 2020

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government has announced that it would release all pending income-tax and GST refunds amounting to Rs 18,000 crore, in order to benefit 14 lakh taxpayers and one lakh businesses during the ongoing pandemic situation. The Finance Ministry, in a notification dated April 8, announced that pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, and all pending GST and customs refunds will be released immediately.

“In the context of the Covid-19 situation and with a view to provide immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, it has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately. This would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers,” said an official statement. The decision will come as relief for individuals who are facing cash crunch due to delayed salary releases by their employers due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of virus.

This move is designed to benefit 14 lakh taxpayers and 1 lakh businesses, including MSMEs. MCA relaxes EGM norms for companies The government also allowed companies to hold Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs) through video conferencing or other audio visual means. It also allowed e-voting facility through registered emails, without requiring the shareholders to physically assemble at a common venue.

The Companies Act, 2013, allows ordinary and special resolutions to be passed through postal ballot or e-voting route without holding a physical general meeting. However, during the current lockdown, postal ballot facility cannot be utilised by the companies. “The General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 08.04.2020 issued by the MCA allows listed companies or companies with 1,000 shareholders or more which are required to provide e-voting facility under the Companies Act, 2013, to conduct EGM through VC/ OAVM and e-Voting.  For other companies, a highly simplified mechanism for voting through registered emails has been put in place for easy compliance,” the corporate affairs ministry said in statement.

