Lockdown: Godrej Consumer partners Zomato, ShopKirana, Zoomcar for delivery of essential items

Published: 09th April 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Thursday announced partnership with food delivery app Zomato, B2B supply chain startup ShopKirana and car rental company Zoomcar for delivery of essential goods during lockdown.

Zomato will deliver GCPL products directly to consumers at their doorsteps while ShopKirana will deliver them to individual retailers by connecting with GCPL directly, said a statement.

Zoomcar, self-drive mobility platform, will facilitate timely delivery of various essential products under the personal care, hair care, home care and household insecticide categories, to distributors, it added.

Earlier three FMCG makers - ITC Foods, Marico and Britannia  - had announced partenships with several firms to get their products delivered at consumer's doorsteps by using the service of app-based aggregators.

"We have embarked on three unique collaborations to empower communities and contribute to the greater cause of curbing this pandemic's spread," GCPL CEO - India & SAARC Sunil Kataria said.

GCPL's home delivery initiative will be listed under Zomato's new app feature 'Zomato Market'.

"Through doorstep deliveries, GCPL's aim is to ensure people remain indoors and order essentials from the comfort of their home. Consumers can order GCPL's range of products," the company said.

Indore-based B2B supply chain startup ShopKirana has received the license from the Madhya Pradesh government for online orders and delivery of other essential goods "To facilities these deliveries, ShopKirana has unveiled a new app 'Zaroori'. Godrej No. 1 is the only soap brand listed on this app so far. Retailers can place orders of the soap on Zaroori app and ShopKirana will deliver them directly from GCPL," it said.

This service is active in Indore and will soon be extended to Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Through its collaboration with Zoomcar, GCPL aims to empower its distributors and wholesale network through prompt delivery of products in cars provided by the self-drive mobility platform.

"The goal is to reduce reliance on traditional transportation network and use Zoomcar's car fleet to keep the supply chain running. Currently, this initiative is active in Mumbai and Nagpur," it said.

It will be replicated in cities like Pune and extended to states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus.

