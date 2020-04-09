STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lockdown: Migrant workers from North East feeling insecure to return to workplace, says AIMO

Mumbai-headquartered organisation also said a large number of workers from the region were still at their place of work and were eager to return to their families once the lockdown ends.

Published: 09th April 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Stranded migrant workers sleep under a flyover next to the railway tracks.

For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All India Manufacturers Organisation (AIMO) on Thursday said large number of migrant employees from the North East region have expressed insecurity and fear to return to work in places away from their native places due to "harrowing experience" they faced due to the lockdown.

The Mumbai-headquartered organisation also said a large number of workers from the region were still at their place of work and were eager to return to their families once the lockdown ends, which would further deplete labour resources in the country.

Citing a study conducted by it, AIMO said a large number of migrant employees from the North East are feeling insecure and are scared to return to workplaces, away from their native places as they faced "harrowing experience" due to the lockdown.

The study was aimed understanding the impact of coronavirus outbreak on migrant labour from the North East region of India.

Commenting on the findings, AIMO Zonal Vice President -- East, B P Bakshi said, "the North East India is one of the biggest contributors to the migrant labour force in the country especially in F&B (food and beverages), security, tea and coffee plantations, saloons, beauty, wellness and nursing.

" He said AIMO has made numerous suggestions to the government of India to aid migrant workers especially from the North East in the short, medium and long term, including ensuring payment of pending salaries, adequate food and a secure shelter for them.

"In the medium term we request each host state government to make a register of migrant workers who are employed there and provide them with cash incentives to enable retention of such employees in their state.

Migrant employees must be made to feel welcome," Bakshi said.

He further said, "our study has indicated that cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and even Goa will see a substantial impact due to the loss of these migrant workers in the next 6 to 9 months further endangering the business prospects of the MSME sector.

"The key long term solution would be to introduce a concept of 'Unemployment Insurance' to provide support when a migrant labourer loses his job," AIMO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant workers Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp