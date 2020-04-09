STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Net office space leasing across 7 major cities drops 30 per cent in January-March: Report

According to the data, office space leasing in Bengaluru fell 37 per cent to 2.71 million sq ft from 4.27 million sq ft.

Published: 09th April 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi | File | Reuters

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Net office space leasing across seven major cities declined 30 per cent during January-March period at 8.6 million sq ft as corporates deferred expansion plans amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a JLL India report.

The net office space leasing stood at 12.3 million sq ft during the year-ago period. The new supply of office space fell 40 per cent to 8.6 million sq ft during the first three months of this calendar year.

"The evolving COVID-19 crisis is prompting corporates to re-evaluate their commercial real estate strategies, with a focus on enhancing resilience measures," JLL India CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair said.

"There will be a greater emphasis on cost management, employee wellbeing and sustainability, and the adoption of flexible working practices as resilience practices ramp up," he added.

According to the data, office space leasing in Bengaluru fell 37 per cent to 2.71 million sq ft from 4.27 million sq ft.

Hyderabad saw 74 per cent fall to 0.92 million sq ft from 3.55 million sq ft, while demand of the office space in Pune dipped to 0.36 million sq ft from 0.63 million sq ft.

Office space leasing in Kolkata plunged 98 per cent to 0.02 million sq from 0.88 million sq ft. However, office space absorption in Chennai increased to 0.92 million sq ft from 0.44 million sq ft.

Delhi-NCR too saw marginal increase in leasing to 1.55 million sq ft from 1.51 million sq ft. Office space leasing in Mumbai jumped to 2.14 million sq ft from 0.98 million sq ft.

"Over the next few months, leasing is expected to be mainly driven by renewals and consolidation activity," Nair said.

With fresh take up of spaces likely to be limited over the next couple of months, landlords might have to sit on locked in capital (completed buildings) for a relatively longer time period," he added.

The strong leasing momentum of 2019 continued in the first two months of 2020 before the pandemic impacted the Indian market in March, said Samantak Das, Executive Director and Head of Research, REIS, JLL.

"Several leasing deals in the final stages of negotiation were deferred as the office market witnessed a net absorption decline of 30 per cent year-on-year. New completions also saw a fall of 40 per cent year-on-year during Q1 2020.

"Many office assets in the final stages of completion were stuck owing to delays in obtaining requisite approvals from the government authorities," Das said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Office space Coronavirus COVID19 ockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp