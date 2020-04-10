Centre unlikely to meet FY21 divestment target

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government is likely to miss its ambitious Rs 2.1 lakh crore disinvestment target for the financial year 2020-21, given the current market situation arising out of disruption caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Divestment targets set for FY 2020-21 were ambitious, but we were confident of achieving it. But that time, no one had anticipated this sudden pandemic outbreak. We just hope for the best. In this scenario, it is difficult to achieve this target,” said a senior official from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The government had set a disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for FY 2020-21, including Rs 90,000 crore from public sector banks and financial institutions such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and IDBI Bank.

In fact, some of the big-ticket investment plans — including the sale of Air India, LIC and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — even made this aggressive target look possible, with the market hovering above 40,000 levels.

The current fiscal’s target is the highest ever set by the government, after it touched Rs 1 lakh crore in FY 2017-18. For FY 2019-20, the government had revised its divestment target downwards, from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 65,000 crore.

However, the Centre missed even the revised target by about Rs 14,700 crore in FY20 and the actual disinvestment mop-up came in at Rs 50,298.64 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Going by this performance, this year’s target seems over ambitious.

However, much has changed in the last two months. The market has fallen below the 30,000 level, and is unlikely to reach the January levels anytime soon. And considering the current lockdown and depressed oil market, officials are not confident of getting the right valuation for Air India and BPCL.