Coronavirus pandemic will cripple India’s economy but it’s too early to assess impact: RBI

HYDERABAD: The coronavirus pandemic will certainly cripple India’s economy but it’s a bit too early to assess the impact as the situation remains fluid, according to the Reserve Bank of India. While RBI released its April 2020 monetary policy report on Thursday, it did not make any economic growth projections.

Typically, RBI gives 6-18 month projection for domestic growth and inflation every six months. This time, it chose not to project growth estimates. As for inflation, it expects retail prices to ease from 4.8% in Q1 to 4.4% in Q2. For full year, it’s expected remain below 4%, provided the prevailing high uncertainty, aggregate demand won’t exacerbate pressure on headline prices.

Covid-19 struck when the economy was turning around and FY21 growth outlook was looking up led by a bumper rabi harvest, strengthening rural demand, transmission of rate cuts, anticipated consumption and investment demand, GST and corporate tax cuts. But Covid-19 pandemic “drastically altered this outlook” and “hangs over the future like a spectre”, it noted. Inevitably, it may accentuate slowdown, which began in Q1 of FY19.

The full impact of Covid-19 will depend on the speed with which the outbreak will be contained and economic activity returns to normalcy. The measures taken by RBI and the government are expected to mitigate the adverse impact on domestic demand and help spur economic activity when normalcy is restored, it added.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve fired yet another stimulus shot on Thursday worth $2.3 trillion to support economy. The fresh stimulus package aims to help businesses, households and local governments facing a cash crunch.

“Our highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting further spread of the virus,” said Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell.The move comes after the US Department of Labor revealed 6.6 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.