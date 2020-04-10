STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dating platform QuackQuack sees significant surge in user-base during COVID-19 lockdown

The user chats on the app have also gone up from 3,50,000 chats per day to 5,00,000 chats per day.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

love, dating, online dating, heart

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's dating platform QuackQuack on Friday said it is witnessing a significant surge in their user-base during the lockdown.

The platform has over 80 lakh active users and is on-boarding 18,000 new users per day since the lockdown imposed, the company said in a release here.

The user chats on the app have also gone up from 3,50,000 chats per day to 5,00,000 chats per day.

The dating platform is witnessing an increase in user-base from professions like sales and marketing (over 50 per cent), business (over 25 per cent) and students (over 25 per cent), the firm claimed.

The platform also reported an increase in time spent in browsing and viewing profiles on their platform since March 22, which has gone up to 25 per cent and there is also a 3 per cent increase in daily active user base as compared to pre-lockdown.

"During this tough time we are glad that people are opting for online services to make their stay at home comfortable.

As an organisation we have also witnessed about 80 per cent increase in our daily new user base, while also leading to a 20 per cent hike in our revenues," QuackQuack founder Ravi Mittal said.

QuackQuack is one of India's first dating platforms established in 2010 and is especially built for Indian singles with nearly 150 lakh chats exchanged per month, it claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
QuackQuack online dating COVID love Covid 19 Coronavirus Ravi Mittal
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp