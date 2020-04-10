STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finance Ministry considers payroll support for MSME firms to keep them afloat

Officials said they have studied support packages other nations had announced for small businesses, but would be tailoring India’s MSME support programme based on inputs from stakeholders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Union finance ministry is mulling over a support programme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which would involve interest subvention and guarantees of loans taken by them to pay salaries and overhead costs, for the next few months. MSME sector employs the largest chunk of workers in the country.

Officials said that while almost all industry chambers have sought a relief package for MSMEs, there were proposals to link it with these companies retaining their workforce. “If we are to give support to help these companies, then there has to be a social angle to it. Retain your workers, we will help support your payroll and overheads,” said an official.

The MSME sector, with around 110 million employees spread over some 63 million units, accounts for about 32 per cent of the GDP and 48 per cent of exports. Most MSME units are now under lockdown, with many of them, especially those in the export sector, unsure of new orders to sustain them once they reopen.

Several top economists have been advising the Centre to come up with support for payrolls and overheads for the MSME sector, which could cost up to Rs 1-1.5 lakh crore.Many officials have pointed out that the Centre has limited fiscal space and would be going way beyond its fiscal deficit targets to fight the pandemic. They prefer a system of interest subsidy to cover the interest costs for such loans, which could be given by banks against State guarantee without collateral.

Other officials say that given the depression in demand that is setting in, it would be better to subsidise payrolls and give interest subvention of 3-4 per cent for loans to cover overhead costs, working capital, etc.

