STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India to export hydroxychloroquine only to foreign governments and not to private companies: Sources

Explaining the procedure, they said countries that have to import hydroxychloroquine would have to route their application through the Ministry of External Affairs.

Published: 10th April 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (Photo| AFP)

Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI India will export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, high in demand globally, only to foreign governments and not to private companies, as the product is under prohibited or banned category of exports, sources said.

Although exports of this medicine is completely banned, India has decided to export this anti-malarial drug in sync with its global commitment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hydroxychloroquine continues to be a prohibited item. Private-to-private company or a domestic exporter-to-foreign importer trade is ban. The procedure, which the government is adopting, is to help countries which are in dire need or which are traditionally dependent on India for this medicine or friendly countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan," the sources said.

ALSO READ: After Trump, Bolsonaro, now Netanyahu thanks 'dear friend' PM Modi for supplying Hydroxychloroquine

Explaining the procedure, they said countries that have to import hydroxychloroquine would have to route their application through the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals would assess the requirement sought by that country and see its impact on India's availability and without compromising on India's interests, it would recommend the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to give a licence or go-ahead signal to customs authorities to release the consignment.

DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry that deals with export- and import-related issues. It is the agency that gives licence or permission or no-objection certificate for exports or imports.

On March 25, India banned export of hydroxychloroquine with some exceptions in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19.

ALSO READ: India has more than enough stock of Hydroxychloroquine, claims Health Ministry

On April 4, it completely banned the exports without any exception. In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, US President Donald Trump had sought supply of hydroxychloroquine to the US.

Hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria. India is the largest producer and exporter of the drug globally.

India is learnt to have received requests from over 20 countries including its immediate neighbours Sri Lanka and Nepal for the supply.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has stated that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country, and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements.

ALSO READ: Stop hoarding hydroxychloroquine. These side effects could be fatal for you

India manufactures 70 per cent of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine. Companies like Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers in the country, according to the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

Professor at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Rakesh Mohan Joshi said India is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier accounting for about 70 per cent of the world's supplies.

In the US market, India accounted for about 47 per cent supply of hydroxychloroquine in 2019, he said.

Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) Executive Director Ashok Kumar Madan has said India currently has an annual installed capacity of around 40 tonnes of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of hydroxychloroquine. With this capacity, "we can make around 200 million tablets of 200 mg," he has said.

India exported hydroxychloroquine API worth USD 1.22 billion in April-January 2019-20. During the same period exports of formulations made from hydroxycholoroquine was at USD 5.50 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hydroxychloroquine India
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp