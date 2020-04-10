STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Industrial output grows 4.5 per cent in February, touches seven-month high

IIP data released by the government on April 9 shows that the manufacturing sector grew at 8.1 per cent in February, against 1.5 per cent growth in January.

Published: 10th April 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

At first, for the handloom industry, the GST tariff rate on goods was fixed at 12 per cent but later the Centre on July 27 slashed it to 5 per cent.

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output in February this year witnessed 4.5 per cent growth, touching a seven-month high, on account of revival in the manufacturing sector. This was before the government imposed the nationwide lockdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.The country’s industrial output had grown at 0.2 per cent in February 2019.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on April 9, the manufacturing sector grew at 8.1 per cent in February, against 1.5 per cent growth in January.
Mining output grew 10 per cent in February, against 4.4 per cent in the previous month.

“Industrial growth recorded a broad-based and sharper-than-expected pick-up to a seven-month high of 4.5 per cent in February 2020, suggesting that some parts of the economy were on the path of a gradual revival prior to the escalation of Covid-19 crisis,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA.

The growth of primary products was 7.4 per cent in February against a growth of 1.8 per cent in January. Capital goods production during the month under review contracted 9.7 per cent, against a contraction of 4.3 in January 2020. Consumer durables contracted 6.4 per cent in February against a 4 per cent contraction in the month before, which means households are not buying enough.

Electricity production grew 8.1 per cent in February against 3.1 per cent growth in January.
The slowdown, along with fresh lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, has further confirmed fears of a deepening slowdown in the economy.

“Social distancing and lockdowns are likely to result in a considerable industrial contraction in March 2020, particularly in manufacturing and electricity, which would likely intensify in April 2020,” Nayar said.According to government data, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.7 per cent in the October-December quarter of FY 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
industrial output manufacturing sector Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp