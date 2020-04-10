STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nasscom urges Centre to reimburse 'paid leave' given to staff during COVID-19 lockdown

The body requested the FM to allow expenses incurred by companies in enabling Work from Home (WFH) for its employees as an eligible business expense.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Work from home

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: IT and ITeS industry body Nasscom has urged the Centre to reimburse the payroll cost of employees who were on "paid leave" on account of any COVID-19 related lockdown measures till March 31, 2021, among other concessions and facilities.

According to a memorandum, covering issues related to various ministries also, submitted to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the apex body of the Indian IT industry also urged the government to exempt IT-ITeS establishments from payment of statutory bonus for FY 2020-2021 and allow cross utilisation of SEZ and STPI locations for Business continuation Planning (BCP) scenarios.

The body requested the FM to allow expenses incurred by companies in enabling Work from Home (WFH) for its employees as an eligible business expense.

Currently such expenses are classified as perquisites as a result of which employees are liable to pay tax.

"Reimbursing the payroll cost of employees that have been placed on "paid leave" on account of any COVID-19 related lockdown measures till March 31, 2021, the Nassom requested in the memorandum saying, "This will help ease the financial burden and will ensure no job losses.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to the disruption of several global value chains and the Indian IT- ITeS industry is an integral part of many of these.

It has necessitated a sharp re-look at the future of the industry in the short to medium term, it said.

A former office-bearer of Nasscom said the US government last week announced USD 349 billion under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to be given as "forgivable loan" to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis and India can also do something in similar lines to small businesses.

"Our discussions with the industry indicate that the impact is expected to be particularly severe and is expected to be most visible in the current financial year i.e. 2020-21.

The industry faces constraints in terms of ensuring business continuity through the course of pandemic, impacting its ability to function effectively," the IT body told Sitharaman.

Nasscom also requested the Finance Minister to reduce corporate Income Tax rate to 15 per cent from the existing 22 per cent for all companies for FY 2020-21 as the reduction will benefit the entire industry by easing the tax burden and enhance the financial space to meet other expenses, in this difficult year.

It also requested to slash the GST rate from 18 per cent to 5 per cent for sale of goods or provision of services relating to fiber connectivity, broadband, cellular data, cloud services, laptops and computers.

To ensure immediate cash flows for the entire industry, specially MSMEs, Nasscom asked the Centre to clear all outstanding dues from the government, central and State PSUs to vendors within 15 days and also defer payment of advance tax instalment for first quarter the current fiscal due on June 15, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NASSCOM IT COVID impact COVID impact on economy
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp