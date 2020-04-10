Odisha government asks private schools to reduce/defer fees

By IANS

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha government on Friday advised all private educational institutions to consider reduction/deferment of school fees from April to June in view of the lockdown which has been imposed to reign in coronavirus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised the private institutions to be sympathetic while dealing with school fees.

The government said this will help the parents whose income has been adversely affected due to lockdown.

"In view of the lockdown & associated economic stress for #COVID19, #Odisha Govt advises all private educational institutions to be sympathetic to consider reduction/deferment of school fees from April to June. This will help the parents whose income have been adversely affected," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Odisha government on Thursday extended the lockdown period till April 30 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.