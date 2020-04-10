Production of food items take a hit as labour runs short amid coronavirus lockdown

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Grappled with a myriad of issues such as underutilised capacities, inconsistent packaging quality and unavailability of trucks and labourers, food manufacturing firms fear scarcity of supply in the days to come.

To meet the unprecedented demand, fresh processing of flour, cooking oil and other edibles need to be started at factory levels, but lack of workers, packaging supplies and a cap on production at the manufacturing plants are hampering the progress of work, say industry executives.

“Our factories are operating at 20-25 per cent production levels and about 25-30 per cent distributors of essential items have the permission to operate. But, the bigger challenge is labour shortage,” said Mayank Shah, senior category head of Parle Products. With inventory depleting fast, Shah believes the latter part of the lockdown is expected to see a ‘new normal’ as there is more clarity on logistics.

However, many transporters are still not operating, resulting in supply disruptions. According to industry executives, the logistics predicament is more pronounced in states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab as district administrations are allegedly not cooperating in issuing permits.

“Movement of goods has eased out a bit in the last couple of days but there is still a reluctance to serve long-distance consignment without increased freight. Only about 30-35 per cent of truck drivers are back to work, resulting in shortage of raw materials, packing materials and even consumables on retail shelves,” Vikram Agarwal, managing director at snacks maker Cornitos told this publication.

Echoing similar sentiments, Piyush Patnaik, managing director, Cargill’s oils business in India, said, “With automation and permitted labour, our manufacturing and supply chain teams are delivering the maximum possible output. However, constraints such as unavailability of trucks and labour are making it difficult for the supplies to reach the retail market. We may also have to live through a period of scarcity in some goods in the coming days.”

B K Gurbani, president of Indian Confectionery Manufacturer Association, whose members include Nestle, Wrigley India, ITC Ltd, Dukes India and Mondelez, noted that the association is in talks with various state and district level authorities to facilitate smooth transportation of ancillary goods like paperboards, laminates, cardboards across the country.

“The ancillary industry such as packaging is as important as the food. Companies are making all the efforts to continue a steady supply of essentials, but it’s impossible without packaging,” he added.