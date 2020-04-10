STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wabag wis Rs 90 crore sewage treatment plant contract from Bahrain

In 2015, Wabag had bagged the project for engineering, procurement and construction of the sewage treatment plant and completed the work in three years in 2018.

Published: 10th April 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage treatment plant

For representational purpose. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based water technology company, VA Tech Wabag, announced that it has bagged a Rs 90 crore contract for operations and maintenance of sewage treatment plant in Bahrain.

The contract is awarded by the ministry of works, municipalities affairs and urban planning in Bahrain. Wabag has been engaged to operate, maintain and manage the Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant and long-sea outfall for a period of five years.In 2015, Wabag had bagged the project for engineering, procurement and construction of the sewage treatment plant and completed the work in three years in 2018. Since then, it has been maintaining the plant.

“Wabag has been operating and maintaining this plant since then. Now, the ministry of works has awarded a long-term five-year O&M (operations and maintainence) contract for the project,” said Deep Raj Saxena, the company’s chief executive officer for the Middle-East and Africa Cluster.

He further said that in line with its growth strategy, this new order to its strong O&M order book across the globe provides annuity income, “which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wabag Bahrain
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp