Amazon extends its relief fund to India partners

Currently, Amazon India is only delivering the supplies notified as ‘essential’ by the government with
a limited operational staff.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global e-commerce giant, Amazon on Friday announced that it will extend its $25 billion relief fund to its delivery and transport partners in India who are tested positive of Cornavirus and are being quarantined.

This protects thousands of associates not employed by Amazon but who play an integral role in the logistics network helping customers stay home in this challenging time, the e-tailer said in a statement.

The e-tailer said that through the grant,it will support the associates who are a part of its delivery services as well as trucking partners providing middle mile logistics support in the event of financial hardships.

“In these unprecedented times, the health and safety of all our partners and associates in India continues to be our top priority as we face the challenges associated with COVID-19. The Amazon Relief Fund is one such step to extend financial support to thousands of associates part of the Delivery Service Partner Program, Amazon Flex partners and our trucking partners providing middle mile logistics in the event any of them are quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19” Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC & Emerging Markets, Amazon said.

