‘Car sales will see an uptick in July quarter,’ says president and managing director of MG Motor

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that sales activity will be very limited in the April-June period, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of MG Motor India, said that initial priority for the company would be to fix its supply chain once the lockdown is lifted. He added that the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t impacted the company’s strategy for India, but only delayed its upcoming launches and expansion plans by few weeks.

“April-June would be tough for the sector as immediate goal for everyone remains safety and well-being. During this time we will focus on getting our supply chain in place and start manufacturing our cars,” Chaba said. He believes from July onwards there would be some uptick on sales side and focus for them would be on building demand and delivering pre-booked cars. MG has almost 16,000 bookings for Hector and 2,000 booking for ZS EV.

Chaba also feels that the government should take a collective approach in lifting the lockdown and can certainly look at low hanging fruits to begin with. “More delay means more pain for the sector and the economy. Suppose your factory happens to be in a hotspot area , then the government should not allow production activity but if the factory is situated in a least critical area, there I think the government should allow the industry to operate. But again it should be on a small scale, say one third of the manpower to maintain the social distancing norm. The important part is to start churning the wheels and get used to normalcy.”

However, the central government is yet to take a final decision on the extension of 21-day lockdown which ends on April 14 even as Punjab and Orissa, has extended the lockdown.Chaba added for MG Motor’s parent company— China’s SAIC, the most difficult phase in over. “The market in China is seeing a comeback and we can have some learning from them,” he noted.