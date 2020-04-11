STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US economy already in recession amid COVID-19 pandemic: Survey

The survey of 45 economists, conducted April 3-7, showed that the US unemployment rate is expected to spike to 12 per cent in the second quarter, with a loss of 4.58 million jobs on average.

Published: 11th April 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The US economy is already in a recession and will remain in contraction for the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE).

"The consensus is real GDP (gross domestic product) declined at an annualized rate of 2.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, and will shrink at an annualized rate of 26.5 per cent in the second quarter," NABE President and KPMG Chief Economist Constance Hunter said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The panel is optimistic about a return to economic growth in the latter half of 2020, anticipating an annualized real GDP growth rate of 2.0% in the third quarter," she said.

The survey of 45 economists, conducted April 3-7, showed that the US unemployment rate is expected to spike to 12 per cent in the second quarter, with a loss of 4.58 million jobs on average for the monthly nonfarm payroll employment. But the unemployment rate is expected to fall back to 9.5 per cent at the end of 2020.

"Despite a sharp deterioration in labor market conditions, the median forecast suggests conditions will improve by the end of the year with support from aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus, as panelists expect the Federal Reserve to hold steady on near-zero interest rates through 2021," Hunter said.

The survey came after the US Labor Department reported Thursday that 6.6 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, bringing the three-week total to a staggering 16.8 million and underscoring the mounting economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled new programs to provide up to US $2.3 trillion in loans to help households, businesses, state and local governments to weather the pandemic.

"The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, adding the central bank will continue to use its tools to help shepherd the economy through this difficult time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US economy coronavirus recession global recession
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp