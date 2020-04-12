STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government eases norms for PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi account holders due to COVID-19

Usually, subscribers make a payment towards the end of fiscal as these schemes are part of 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Published: 12th April 2020 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Saturday extended the deadline for mandatory minimum deposit in Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) for 2019-20 by three months up to June 30 in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Relaxation of provisions for Account holders of PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and RDs (recurring deposits). Govt has taken the decision to safeguard interests of small savings depositors in view of the lockdown in the country due to #Covid19 Pandemic," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

To keep these accounts active the subscribers are required to make some specified deposit in a year otherwise penalty is charged over that.

Usually, subscribers make a payment towards the end of fiscal as these schemes are part of 80C of the Income Tax Act.

The subscribers of PPF and SSA may now deposit their savings up to June 30, which couldn't be deposited in 2019-20 due to lockdown in the country, it said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The account holders of the specified schemes will be eligible to make a single deposit each in the account or accounts opened in his own name or in the name of minors the case may be for 2019-20 till June subject to maximum deposit ceiling of prescribed by law, an office memorandum issued by the ministry said.

For this purpose, it said, the subscriber will have to give an undertaking to the account office that the maximum deposit ceiling applicable to PPF, SSA opened has not breached the deposit ceiling for 2019-20.

However, it said, interest will be applicable from the actual date of deposits.

It further said that the revival fee/ penalty charges are waived on the PPF, SSA/ RD accounts in which mandatory minimum deposit is not made up to March 31 subject to such deposit are made up to June 30.

All those PPF subscribers, whose accounts were matured on March 31 including one year window for extension, can now be extended up to June 30, it added.

Last month, the ''Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020'' extended the date for making various investment and payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of IT Act, which includes Section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations), to June 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPF Sukanya Samriddhi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp