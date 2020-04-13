Coronavirus: SEBI extends compliance, investor request processing deadline for RTAs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, regulator SEBI on Monday extended the deadline for compliance and disclosures under markets norms and for processing investor requests pertaining to physical securities.

The directions for providing an extension of 21 days, over and above the prescribed time limits, have been issued for Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents (RTA) and issuer companies. SEBI noted in a circular that the decision has been taken considering the nationwide lockdown and marginal staff strength of RTAs and issuer companies.

It said "relaxation is hereby being given to intermediaries/market participants for equivalent period of lockdown declared by Government of India i.e. 21 days, over and above the prescribed time limits, respectively, for activities / investor requests / compliance."

It added that in case of further extension in the lockdown period as directed by Government of India or state governments, "additional relaxation in prescribed timelines for equal number of extended days in lockdown is also being given to intermediaries / market participants".