COVID-19: Hyundai Motor donates Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund

The statement said that a Rs 5 crore cheque was handed over to N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary to government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, by Hyundai officials.

Hyundai

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said its CSR arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation has donated Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund towards its contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

Commenting on the initiative, HMIL Managing Director & CEO SS Kim said, "We stand united with the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide relentless support in these challenging times. This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state which has been home for Hyundai for over two decades."

The statement said that a Rs 5 crore cheque was handed over to N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary to government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, by Hyundai officials. Hyundai has planned a series of initiatives to contribute to India's fight against COVID-19.

These include monetary contributions to relief funds, importing advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea, support fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids, distribution of PPEs, masks and other safety kits and distribution of dry ration to the needy people, among others, the statement said.

