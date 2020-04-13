STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian startups urge govt to provide grant or financing at minimal interest

Another startup entrepreneur said it all depends on how long the lockdown continues and, if it gets lifted by April- end, they will slowly come back to normal.

Published: 13th April 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Startups

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Indias startup sector needs government support either financing with minimal interest or grant to cover basic expenses to mtigate the adverse impact of the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to senior industry executives.

Some of the startups have already raised money, giving them a longer runway and, hence, they can keep the boat steady even though economic activity is shut for some time, an industry player said.

"They can still survive. Some of them are making efforts to reduce the cost by cutting down salaries, or non-essentials cost. But some of the startups which have not raised money and which have a little runway, they will have problems," he said.

Another startup entrepreneur said it all depends on how long the lockdown continues and, if it gets lifted by April- end, they will slowly come back to normal and they can raise money if they want.

Information technology industry veteran V Balakrishnan said the government should support because startups are big employment generators in the economy.

Till now I dont think any meaningful support has come from Government, Balakrishnan, a former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd, told PTI on Monday.

There is a programme in the US to support small scale industries and startups which are given some grants to take care of some of the operational expenses in the short-term.

Otherwise, some of the good startups may not be able to survive if the lockdown continues for long, cautioned Balakrishnan.

The Indian startups require liquidity in the short-term because they have to keep the operations running, he said.

"Because of no economic activity, cash flow is getting impacted so either they (the government) should give lockdown financing at very minimal interest rate," he said.

This would help them to "survive the short-term and focus on the long-term or basically give them grant like they did in the US to cover your basic cost in the short-run, so at least they will not let the employees go, and add up to the unemployment problem in the country, Balakrishnan said.

Industry insiders said consumer tech companies have been very aggressive in hiring in the last few months but with economic activity coming down, some of them have laid off people and hiring was zero.

"Net hiring will be negative for consumer tech companies," it was noted.

PTI RS NVG VS VS 04131829 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Startups
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp