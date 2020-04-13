Lupin gets Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Nagpur plant

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its manufacturing plant in Nagpur.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed. The health regulator had inspected the the company's Nagpur manufacturing facility between January 6 and January 10, 2020," Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

"We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur facility, our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.