'Safe haven' gold fluctuates on heightened market volatility

In others words, RBI has forewarned that market volatility will remain until the time the economy gets back to normal.

Gold

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a no-brainer that gold’s appeal as a financial asset typically rises in times of financial turmoil. But right now, the yellow metal is bucking the trend and cash is emerging as the most-desired financial asset, giving mixed signals on the way forward for gold.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all through 2019, the risk-off sentiments kept the overall appetite for gold strong, as was evident in high exchange-traded fund inflows, large purchases by central banks and increased COMEX net long positions.

Gold prices remained elevated in January and February, with prices rallying on safe haven demand.
Prices of the yellow metal shot up by 11 per cent as on March 9, on top of an 18 per cent increase in 2019. Gold futures too traded higher.

However, mid-March saw a declining trend, with prices plunging below the $1,500 per troy ounce mark, led by large sell-offs as investors fled to cash to compensate losses in other markets amid rising volatility.
“The upside to gold prices extended into 2020 up to mid-March as extreme risk aversion caused by Covid-19 sparked off sustained gold sales as gold too lost allure amid heightened volatility and gave way to an overriding preference to hold cash,” the RBI noted in its latest Monetary Policy report released last week.This pulled down gold prices by 12 per cent between March 9 and 19. However, with subsequent recovery towards the end of March, prices rose by 3.9 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

While it is unclear what the near-term future holds for gold, global and domestic financial markets that have become extremely volatile following the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to remain so. This tacit admission has come from none other than the RBI.

According to the report, though central banks and governments took quick and coordinated actions, it noted that there was little evidence that the measures could mitigate risks to the global economy from amplifying.

In others words, RBI has forewarned that market volatility will remain until the time the economy gets back to normal.It further added that credit growth will likely remain modest, reflecting weak demand and risk aversion. “The outlook is characterised by heightened uncertainty with capital outflows continuing and exerting pressures on the Indian Rupee,” it noted.

