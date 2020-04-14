STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Asian Development Bank tops up Covid-19 rescue package to USD 20 billion

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday has tripled the size of its Covid-19 response package for its member nations to $20 billion.

Published: 14th April 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

ADB

A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday has tripled the size of its Covid-19 response package for its member nations to $20 billion. Interestingly, besides governments, ADB’s funding will also be extended to the private sector to meet their financing needs.  The move comes days after the multilateral funding agency extended a $2.2 billion support to India to fight against the pandemic.  The proposed $20 billion package includes about $2.5 billion in concessional and grant resources, but it’s unclear how much additional funding India will stand to benefit.

Last month, ADB announced $6.5 billion funding as its initial response on March 18, followed by $13.5 billion in resources to help its developing member countries counter the severe macroeconomic and health impacts caused by Covid-19. Besides it also approved measures to streamline its operations for quicker and more flexible delivery of assistance.

“This pandemic threatens to severely set back economic, social, and development gains in Asia and the Pacific, reverse progress on poverty reduction, and throw economies into recession,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. He added that the package will be delivered quickly, flexibly, and forcefully to the governments and the private sector in developing member countries to help them address the urgent challenges in tackling the pandemic and economic downturn. Last week, Asakawa commended the Indian government’s response including a national health emergency program, among other relief measures.  Asakawa noted that ADB is committed to supporting India’s emergency needs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Development Bank
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp