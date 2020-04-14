STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Moody's Investors Service puts JSW Steel under review for downgrade

The steel industry has been one of the most significantly affected sectors, given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Published: 14th April 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

JSW

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it has placed JSW Steel's ratings under review for downgrade. The ratings outlook has been revised to under review from stable, the global ratings agency said in a statement.

"Moody's Investors Service has placed under review for downgrade JSW Steel Limited's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The ratings outlook has been revised to ratings under review from stable," it said.  Moody's said it expects to conclude the review within 90 days.

The agency further said that the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

The steel industry has been one of the most significantly affected sectors, given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, Moody's said, adding that given the current market situation, an upgrade of JSW Steel's ratings is unlikely in the near term.

However, the outlook could return to stable if improved market conditions lead to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels, it said. "The review reflects our concern that JSW will face significant challenges due to the coronavirus-led economic downturn, with declining sales, weak earnings and free cash flow generation because of tepid demand from automakers, manufacturing and other steel consuming industries," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said.

Last week, the Sajjan Jindal-led firm had said it is preparing to scale up production which it had reduced during the nationwide lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moodys Investors Service JSW Steel JSW Steel rating JSW steel downgrade
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp