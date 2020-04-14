STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab National Bank gets stock exchanges' nod to trade over 266 crore shares post PSB merger

With the amalgamation coming to effect from the beginning of the current fiscal on April 1, 2020, PNB has now become the second largest bank in India.

Punjab National Bank, PNB

Punjab National Bank. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it has received approval from stock exchanges for trading of over 266 crore shares post amalgamation with two other PSBs.

The government had on March 4, 2020, notified about trading approval of 266,96,07,593 equity shares of Rs 2 each issued pursuant to the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank as per the scheme of merger of public sector banks (PSBs).

"The exchange is hereby informed that trading approvals for 266,96,07,593 equity shares of Rs 2 each have been granted by exchanges i.e. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and BSE Ltd on 13 April, 2020," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

With the amalgamation coming to effect from the beginning of the current fiscal on April 1, 2020, PNB has now become the second largest bank in India. The scheme of merger has reduced the number of public-owned banks in India and with the latest round a total of 10 PSBs have been consolidated into four bigger entities.

The number of PSBs in India now stands at 12.

Punjab National Bank NSE PSB merger PNB share trading
