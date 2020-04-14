STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Samsung India pledges Rs 20 crore towards coronavirus efforts

The company said it will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

A logo of Samsung Group is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

A logo of Samsung Group. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Samsung India on Tuesday pledged Rs 20 crore to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen positive cases surge past 10,000, amid the lockdown extension till May 3. The South Korean giant will donate Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to support the country's challenge against the pandemic.

In addition, Samsung employees across India are putting together their personal contribution. The company said it will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks.

"Over the last few weeks, Samsung India teams have engaged with various governments, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy in the fight against coronavirus," the company said in a statement.

The company is supporting local administration and community in Noida, where it has provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. So far, Samsung has provided thousands of preventive masks and oersonal preventive equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

"We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of infra-red thermometers and public address systems. Along with these, air purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided," said the company.

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has hastened deliveries of digital X-ray and digital ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its 'Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship programme. In Noida, Samsung is also supporting the local administration and local police in providing food packets to local communities on a daily basis, said the company.

"In our endeavour to enable individuals to support the cause, we have updated our Samsung Pay platform to allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund. Consumers can contribute directly to the PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option," the company added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samsung India Coronavirus COVID 19 Samsung coronavirus fund
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp