STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank chiefs appointed as OSDs in Canara Bank, Union Bank of India

The development comes after some of the public sector banks were merged by the government with effect from this month.

Published: 14th April 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Bank CEO J Packirisamy (L) and Syndicate Bank CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra

Andhra Bank CEO J Packirisamy (L) and Syndicate Bank CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: J Packirisamy and Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, the managing director cum CEOs of Andhra Bank and Syndicate Bank respectively have been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Bank of India and the Canara Bank respectively, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The development comes after some of the public sector banks were merged by the government with effect from this month.

The order issued by the Personnel Ministry said that Packirisamy has been appointed as an OSD on supernumerary basis in the Union Bank of India, with effect from April 1, 2020 or the date of assumption of office till the age of his retirement in February next year.

Similarly, Mahapatra has been appointed as an OSD in Canara Bank from the same date till the age of his retirement next month, the ministry said.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank have merged into Union Bank of India from April 1. Syndicate Bank has merged into Canara Bank from the same date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Syndicate Bank Canara Bank J Packirisamy Mrutyunjay Mahapatra Andhra Bank Union Bank of India
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp