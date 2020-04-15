STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI bans Voltaire Leasing, 22 others from markets for fraudulent trade

The company, its ex-chairman and managing directors -- Amlesh Sadhu and Dilip Patodia, and former executive director Harivallabh Mundra have been prohibited for two years.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regulator SEBI has barred Voltaire Leasing and Finance Ltd and 22 other entities, including former directors, from capital markets for up to two years for indulging in fraudulent trade.

The company, its ex-chairman and managing directors -- Amlesh Sadhu and Dilip Patodia, and former executive director Harivallabh Mundra have been prohibited for two years, while the remaining 19 entities have been restrained for a period ranging from six months to one year, SEBI said in an order.

The regulator conducted an investigation into trading and dealings in the scrip of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited (VLFL) after receiving a reference from Department of Income Tax, Chandigarh, for possible violation of provisions of SEBI norms.

The SEBI probe, which was conducted in the scrip of VLFL for August 2014 to July 2015 period, found that three entities (off-market transferors) transferred shares of the company through off-market transfers to 16 connected entities.

Further, these 16 entities contributed to an increase in the net and positive last trading price of the company's shares.

Besides, the company and its three former directors were part of this scheme by virtue of a connection between the firm and one of the off-market transferors. "All the noticees i.e. the group of off-market transferors, the group of sellers and the company and its directors in charge of its affairs at the time of the violations, have manipulated the price of the scrip of VLFL during the period August 12, 2014 to July 31, 2015," SEBI said in its order on Monday.

By indulging in such trades, they violated the provision of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trading Practices), it added.

In case these entities have any open positions in any exchange traded derivative contracts, they can close out or square off such open positions within 3 months from the date of order or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier, the regulator noted.

It added that it has been clarified that these entities can settle the pay-in and pay-out obligations in respect of transactions, if any, which have taken place before the close of April 13, this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI Voltaire Leasing and Finance Amlesh Sadhu SEBI ban
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp