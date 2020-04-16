Bosch India pledges Rs 50 crore to combat coronavirus spread

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bosch India on Wednesday said it has pledged Rs 50 crore to combat COVID-19 spread in India.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Bosch Group in India immediately donated Rs five crore to PM CARES FUND and pledged additional Rs 45 crore for various community welfare initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Stating that Bosch India has also started various welfare initiatives to help the underprivileged, it said, the company has been supplying cooked meals from its kitchen in Bidadi plant and through the Art of Living Foundation to about 4,000 migrant workers and other needy individuals, on a daily basis.

It added that Bosch has already supported around 1,500 needy families by supplying ration packets till date during the current nationwide lockdown.