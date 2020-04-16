STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre instructs steel PSUs to ensure lockdown guidelines, social distancing at plants, townships

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took stock of the situation at the plants and their mines, and reviewed the arrangements to deal with coronavirus spread.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To contain the spread of coronavirus, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed state-run steel companies to ensure lockdown guidelines and social distancing are followed at their plants and townships.

Pradhan, through a video conference with the chiefs of steel public sector undertakings (PSUs) also took stock of the situation at the plants and their mines, and reviewed the arrangements to deal with coronavirus spread. "The minister in a review meeting with CMDs of all PSUs has instructed to ensure lockdown guidelines are followed, social distancing is maintained in steel plants and colonies. He also reviewed the ongoing activities of steel sector towards the fight against the pandemic," an official said.

There are seven PSUs under control of Ministry of Steel. While Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) are into steel making, NMDC and MOIL are mining companies of the ministry. KIOCL is pellet maker, MECON is a consultancy firm and MSTC is an e-commerce company.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
