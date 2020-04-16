STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: BJP-aligned-labourers' union pitches for stimulus package, cautions against work from home

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh also cautioned the government about ill effects of work from home on implementation of labour laws and intermediaries.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

A labourer works at a construction site near Yelahanka

Representational image. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has pitched for a stimulus package for all sectors to support the sluggish economy hit by the lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter shot off to the Prime Minister, the BMS stated that common support in the form of wage subsidy, tax holidays, immediate payment of GST dues, extended loan moratoriums, relaxation in regulatory norms for a certain period, and tax rationalisation should be provided.

"There should be common support encompassing all sectors of the economy. This strategy includes financial stimulus to major sectors so that negative impacts can be reduced to a certain extent," the letter said.

The BMS also cautioned the government about ill effects of work from home on implementation of labour laws and intermediaries. Many firms have resorted to work from home during the lockdown.

The union said, "This phenomenon can alter the definition of workspace in the long run. While this provides comfort and flexibility to employees, it can pose another challenge to employment scenario and economic activities as well as labour law enforcement."

It explained that an office is not just about employees and employers. It is also about those facilitating movement of employees to their workplace and a multitude of activities related to the maintenance and operation of offices.

It added that hence once this practice is promoted on a large scale, all these intermediaries shall be affected. "Now, if work from home becomes a practice, outsourced companies shall simply disappear. Now, even if an American company wishes to hire someone for their work, they can hire them directly without any intermediary. So, outsourcing companies shall vanish once this practice is normalised," it said.

It further said, "This may affect social welfare and social security of employees themselves. In India, Labour law enforcement is establishment based and has a certain threshold concerning certain labour laws. If there is no employee at the workplace, how can one facilitate the working of these labour laws like ESI and EPF which are meant for welfare and social security of employees?"

About the SMEs, it stated that the sector account for 32 per cent of GDP contribution with potential to provide jobs to about 11.4 crore Indians and next to agriculture. It suggested a new market guarantee (scheme) for ensuing three years for SMEs where the government can revive practice by continuing its purchases only from SMEs.

About the Garment, Textile, Handloom sectors which account for 20 per cent of GDP and provide jobs to about 4.5 crores, the BMS said that they need extra credentials and granting raw materials on both fronts. It added that the government shall have to extend guidance and support for procurement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Coronavirus COVID 19 Labourers lockdown Labour lockdown BJP labourers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp