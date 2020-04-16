COVID-19: Emami forays into hand sanitiser segment under BoroPlus brand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into the hand sanitiser segment in the wake of coronavirus pandemic with the launch of the disinfectant under its flagship skincare brand BoroPlus.

Emami has prioritised the launch of this hand sanitizer, an essential commodity in midst of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring maximum available production capacity to bring this product to consumers in the shortest possible time given the dire need for the same, the company said in a statement.

The BoroPlus Advanced anti-germ hand sanitizer, powered by natural antiseptic qualities of neem and tulsi, has an alcohol base of 70 per cent and is clinically proven to kill 99.99 per cent of illness-causing germs within seconds, Emami claimed.

Commenting on the launch, Emami Ltd Director Priti A Sureka said, "There is a huge gap in the demand and supply of hand sanitisers in the market, which puts all of us at risk. We have, therefore, decided to launch the BoroPlus Hand Sanitizer from the house of Emami Ltd."

She added that hand sanitizers have a key role and are an integral component in the fight against coronavirus infection as stated by the World Health Organisation and various clinical establishments.

Stating that BoroPlus is well known for its antiseptic benefits, Sureka said, "The launch of a hand sanitiser is a natural extension of the BoroPlus brand promise. We will leverage our strong distribution network as well as modern trade and e-commerce channels to make the product easily available."

Emami said that the product will be available across pharmacy stores, modern trade outlets and e-commerce platforms.