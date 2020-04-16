STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Emami forays into hand sanitiser segment under BoroPlus brand

The BoroPlus Advanced anti-germ hand sanitizer, powered by natural antiseptic qualities of neem and tulsi, has an alcohol base of 70 per cent.

Published: 16th April 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Hand sanitisers, sanitisers, coronavirus, hand hygiene

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into the hand sanitiser segment in the wake of coronavirus pandemic with the launch of the disinfectant under its flagship skincare brand BoroPlus.

Emami has prioritised the launch of this hand sanitizer, an essential commodity in midst of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring maximum available production capacity to bring this product to consumers in the shortest possible time given the dire need for the same, the company said in a statement.

The BoroPlus Advanced anti-germ hand sanitizer, powered by natural antiseptic qualities of neem and tulsi, has an alcohol base of 70 per cent and is clinically proven to kill 99.99 per cent of illness-causing germs within seconds, Emami claimed.

Commenting on the launch, Emami Ltd Director Priti A Sureka said, "There is a huge gap in the demand and supply of hand sanitisers in the market, which puts all of us at risk. We have, therefore, decided to launch the BoroPlus Hand Sanitizer from the house of Emami Ltd."

She added that hand sanitizers have a key role and are an integral component in the fight against coronavirus infection as stated by the World Health Organisation and various clinical establishments.

Stating that BoroPlus is well known for its antiseptic benefits, Sureka said, "The launch of a hand sanitiser is a natural extension of the BoroPlus brand promise. We will leverage our strong distribution network as well as modern trade and e-commerce channels to make the product easily available."

Emami said that the product will be available across pharmacy stores, modern trade outlets and e-commerce platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emami BoroPlus Emami hand sanitiser Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp