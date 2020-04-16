STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Export incentives under MEIS available till December 31: Ministry of Commerce

Rewards under the scheme are payable as percentage of realised free-on-board value and MEIS duty credit scrip can be transferred or used for payment of a number of duties including basic customs duty.

Published: 16th April 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Railways and Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry has clarified that export incentives under Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme (MEIS) will be available to exporters only up to December 31 this year.

The government after approving a new scheme - remission of duties and taxes on export products (RoDTEP) - in March this year has stated that MEIS will be phased out after rolling out of this new scheme. Under MEIS, the government provides duty benefits depending on product and country.

Rewards under the scheme are payable as percentage of realised free-on-board value and MEIS duty credit scrip can be transferred or used for payment of a number of duties including the basic customs duty.

In a trade notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said, "It is clarified, without prejudice and subject to changes that may be deemed necessary in public interest from time to time that: benefits under MEIS for any item/tariff line/HS Code currently listed will be available only up to December 31, this year." It said that RoDTEP scheme was approved by the cabinet to replace the ongoing MEIS.

ALSO READ| E-commerce firms await clarification on ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ items

After this decision, the directorate said it had been receiving queries from the members of the trade, "as to in what manner benefits under MEIS will be available under the FTP (foreign trade policy) beyond March 31, 2020" as this policy was extended for one more year till March 31 , 2021.

It also said that if rates for any item or product will be fixed under RoDTEP before December 31, 2020, those goods will not get MEIS benefits. "Detailed operational framework for the RoDTEP will be notified separately in consultation with Department of Revenue," it added.

This trade notice was addressed to all export promotion councils/Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), all regional authorities of DGFT and all customs authorities. Commenting on this, FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said: "It has to put an end to validity of MEIS to December 31 this year. I am not sure whether government will be able to fix RoDTEP rate for all products by said date. A good option could be to fix rates at four digits HS code, like duty drawback, so that the fixation work is reduced and some flexibility is available at the same time."

In trade parlance, every product is categorised under an HSN code (Harmonised System of Nomenclature). It helps in systematic classification of goods across the globe. India's exports dipped by a record 24.57 per cent in March. It contracted by 4.78 per cent to USD 314,31 billion in 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme RoDTEP Ministry of Commerce Exporters incentives DGFT
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp